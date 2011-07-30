"Marketplace" Host Kai Ryssdal Talks Possibility Of Debt Default: "It's So Unimaginable, That It's Unimaginable" (VIDEO)

Scary.



On Wednesday’s “Piers Morgan Tonight,” Morgan spoke with American Public’s Media “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the nation’s debt crisis.

Explaining the current (and additional possible) effects of the debt problem, Ryssdal says, “the triple-A credit rating of the United States is already forfeit.”

Adding, “if we all of a sudden go away and people can’t buy our debt…it’s a global economic problem…it’s like a big family credit downgrade, if the United States gets downgraded.”

Watch below.



(via The Truant Muse)

