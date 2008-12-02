Kahlua Offers To "Bail Out" Holiday Parties

While the economic downturn has forced firms left and right to cancel their holiday parties, Kahlua is presumably not suffering from the recession. And in order to help you celebrate the holidays despite the financial meltdown, Kahlua is offering $10,000 grants—grants! that’s one grant that doesn’t sound boring—to five small businesses in Texas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Georgia and Illinois. Suffering in the U.S.’s financial capital (New York) or nation’s capital (Washington, D.C.), you’re out of luck. Eligible small-business employees can start applying today.



Relevant details from Kahlua’s press release: Beginning today, eligible individuals from companies that were forced to cancel their holiday party can apply for a $10,000 bailout grant from Kahlúa to be used towards throwing their seasonal celebration. Winners will also receive a Kahlúa “Party in a Box” with items needed for a memorable holiday party. Additionally, a Kahlúa recipe will be created for each winning entry, inspired by its corporate culture, along with the option of party planning assistance…

Applications will be judged on creativity of written responses, persuasiveness of need and the embodiment of Kahlúa’s spirit of exploring curiosity. Participants are encouraged to be creative and let their ingenuity take flight when describing the type of holiday party they would throw with the bailout grant.

Kahlúa will select one small business in each of the five eligible states (Texas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Georgia and Illinois) to be awarded a bailout grant and a Kahlúa “Party in a Box.” Individuals who are interested in nominating their company must submit an application to www.KahluaSavesTheHolidayParty.com by 11:59:59 PM on December 7, 2008. Grant recipients will be notified on or before December 12, 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.