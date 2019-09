From MediaMemo: Who wants to bet on a Web company with lots of users but very little revenue? The same people who have bet on it before. Spark Capital and Union Square Ventures have poured another $5 million into Tumblr, which lets people quickly and easily set up lightweight blogs.



