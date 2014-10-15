Colin Kaepernick Put Tape Over The Beats Logo On His Headphones After $US10,000 Fine

The NFL fined Colin Kaepernick $US10,000 for wearing Beats headphones in his postgame press conference after Week 5.

Bose has an exclusive headphone sponsorship deal with the NFL.

As Cindy Boren of the Washington Post reports, there’s a 90-minute window after each game where players cannot promote any apparel from a company that isn’t an NFL partner. It’s an NFL policy, not a Bose policy. Just as Robert Griffin III isn’t allowed to wear Adidas gear after games because of the NFL’s deal with Nike, Kaepernick isn’t allowed to wear Beats.

In a seeming effort to avoid another $US10,000 fine, Kaepernick taped over the Beats logo on his pink Beats headphones after beating the Rams on Monday night.

CSN Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco got a close-up picture:

The NFL generally doesn’t fine players for wearing non-partner apparel before games, yet. That’s why a bunch of NFL players were spotted wearing Beats before their Week 6 games, despite the Kaepernick fine in Week 5:

Kaepernick himself wore Beats earbuds before Monday night’s game. It’s unclear if the NFL will start enforcing its sponsorship policy in pregame warm-ups as well.

