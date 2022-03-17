Putin ally Kadyrov thanks Biden for sending weapons to Ukraine, says he looks forward to capturing and using them for Russia

Chechnya’s regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov addresses servicemen in Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic, Russia, Friday, February 25, 2022. AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev

A Putin-allied warlord said he was delighted that the US is sending more weapons to Ukraine.

Chechnya leader Kadyrov said he “drooled” thinking about how his fighters will be able to get them.

Russia is also not immune from having its equipment taken, as gleefully documented by Ukraine.

Ramzan Kadyrov, a major ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, thanked US President Joe Biden for sending weapons to Ukraine and said he would be able to capture and use them for Russia.

Biden on Wednesday announced a $800 million military aid package for Ukraine, which he said includes the “most cutting-edge systems” from US arms-makers.

Kadyrov, who leads Chechnya — a quasi-autonomous part of Russia — reacted to Biden’s news on Telegram later on Wednesday.

He called it “Gorgeous, joyful, encouraging news coming from Washington!” and complained that he was unimpressed with equipment captured from Ukraine so far.

“We thought for a long time how to cheer up our fighters, but we did not expect that the Americans would help with this,” he said.

He said that he “drooled” when reading about the weapons the US will send, and asked himself “is it really all going to be ours soon?”

Kadyrov’s bravado did not capture the reality that Russia is suffering heavy equipment losses of its own, some of which ends up being used by Ukraine against it.

Several videos have gone viral showing Ukrainian tractors purportedly recovering abandoned Russian vehicles from muddy fields, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week joked that Russia is now Ukraine’s top arms supplier because so much was taken.

The US is among many countries to send weapons to Ukrainian forces since Russia invaded. Others include the UK, and even EU countries like Sweden and Germany which historically limited themselves to defensive of humanitarian military aid.