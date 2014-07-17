Watch This Freakishly Athletic Gymnast Become The First Female American Ninja Warrior

Kacy Catanzaro became the first woman to complete the Dallas course on “American Ninja Warrior” — an NBC show — on Tuesday night.
The 5’0″, 100-pound Catanzaro was a gymnast at Towson, and she’s clearly an incredible athlete.
She just went out and obliterated this obstacle course.
She traversed a pool with only rings and pegs:
She climbed up a ladder-type thing using only a pull-up bar:
She jumped from iron contraption to iron contraption:
She did this for the finale:
Amazing.
