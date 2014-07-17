Watch This Freakishly Athletic Gymnast Become The First Female American Ninja Warrior

Tony Manfred
Kacy american ninja warrior

Kacy Catanzaro became the first woman to complete the Dallas course on “American Ninja Warrior” — an NBC show — on Tuesday night.

The 5’0″, 100-pound Catanzaro was a gymnast at Towson, and she’s clearly an incredible athlete.

She just went out and obliterated this obstacle course.

She traversed a pool with only rings and pegs:

American ninja warrior rings

She climbed up a ladder-type thing using only a pull-up bar:

Pole thing

She jumped from iron contraption to iron contraption:

Leap

She did this for the finale:

Tunnel jump

Amazing.

