Kacey Musgraves transformed her signature long hair with bangs

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Kacey Musgraves is a musician known for her 2018 album ‘Golden Hour.’

Though it’s only November, Kacey Musgraves is already celebrating the holidays in style.

On Tuesday, the musician attended a screening of her upcoming holiday special, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” in New York City. She debuted a new hairstyle on the pink, snow-covered carpet, and also wore a stunning ensemble.

Her long black hair, styled by Giovanni Delgado, now includes wispy bangs.

Manny Carabel/Stringer/Getty Images Kacey Musgraves attends a screening of the ‘Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.’

Musgraves’ hair wasn’t the only standout feature of her look. She also wore a stunning two-piece ensemble from Georgian designer David Koma. Her long-sleeved crop top was embellished with jewel fringe, as was her matching miniskirt. The set is currently available for pre-order, with the top retailing for $US955, and the skirt costing $US885.

The musician also carried a Judith Leiber Couture clutch, and wore a $US586 pair of Stella Luna heels, which looked like they were made from diamond chains.

Kacey Musgraves/Instagram Kacey Musgraves thanked her stylists on Instagram.

While it’s unclear if Musgraves wore clip-in bangs or got a haircut prior to the event, she did wear drastically different hair to the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 13.

She attended the event with model Gigi Hadid, and wore her signature long locks with a part down the middle.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Kacey Musgraves attends the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

“The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” begins streaming November 29 exclusively on Amazon Prime.

