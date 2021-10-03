Kabul bomb blast that targeted a mosque memorial service for Taliban leader’s mother leaves 2 dead, says interior ministry

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan medical staff members wait at the entrance of a hospital to receive the victims of an explosion in Kabul on October 3, 2021. Hoshang Hashimi/Getty Images

A bomb blast in Kabul has left several civilians dead, a Taliban spokesman said.

The explosion targeted a mosque where a memorial service for the Taliban spokesman’s mother was taking place.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A bomb targeting the entrance of a mosque in Kabul on Sunday killed two people, a government spokesperson said.

The explosion took place outside the Eidgah Mosque, where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, Al Jazeera reported.

“I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing,” Abdullah, a shopkeeper, told the AFP news agency.

Witnessed described seeing ambulances carrying wounded civilians to Kabul’s Emergency Hospital, Al Jazeera reported. The hospital said on Twitter that it was treating four patients.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, attacks by ISIS have risen.

The Afghanistan-based offshoot group ISIS-K, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has been responsible for attacks in Kabul, Jalalabad, and Mazar-i-Sharif in recent weeks, Al Jazeera reported.

In August, the group also claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb at Kabul airport that killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 US troops.

The Taliban and ISIS have long been sworn enemies, regularly clashing over ideological and economic disputes.

Zabihullah Mujahid previously told Al Jazeera the Taliban was actively “hunting down those who are sowing chaos” in the country.