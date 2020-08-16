This $10,200 minimalist tiny cabin comes in a kit to put together yourself IKEA-style — see inside the small DIY structure

- Hungarian design studio Hello Wood created a minimalist tiny cabin.
- The prefabricated structure comes in four sizes between 129 and 215 square feet, starting at $US10,200.
- To keep costs down, buyers can purchase parts and instructions to assemble themselves.
Many people stuck at home around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic are seeking creative solutions for places to work, study, or just relax. Budapest-based Hello Wood design studio’s solution is the minimalist Kabinka cabin that can be assembled by non-experts.
With the popular rise of tiny homes in the last decade, other companies have proposed similar ideas. US smart office company Autonomous is selling a minimalist, 68 square foot office for up to $US15,000. Hello Wood itself is working on other tiny cabins that could be used as offices or retreats, like the Workstation cabin, and the expanded Grand Cabin.
The variety of sizes and prices, depending on how many add-ons buyers choose, could make the Kabinka a more realistic and useful solution than some luxury tiny offices on the market. The smallest option starts at $US10,200 for just the structure.
Here’s what it looks like.
The Kabinka cabin comes in four sizes, between 129 and 215 square feet.
Though floor space is limited, ceilings are over 12 feet tall.
High ceilings can be used for loft space for storage, decor, or a reading nook.
Even the small loft space can fit adults, though the Kubinka could also work as a playhouse for children.
The wooden cabins are minimalist, because Hello Wood was focused on creating an affordable tiny option.
With such a minimalist design, many interior layout options are possible.
The main way Hello Wood kept Kubinka affordable was through assembly.
All the prefabricated pieces are cut out with a CNC machine.
Then for the most cost effective method, buyers can buy all the parts in a flat pack to assemble themselves.
The pack comes with all the construction directions a builder would need, and on-site assembly should take between one and three days.
Designers say that anyone should be able to follow the instructions and put Kubinka together, provided they have a “good bunch of helpers, basic tools and enthusiasm.”
For buyers who are less confident in their building skills, Hello Wood can add on-site construction for an additional cost.
Hello Wood says the small cabin should fit a “tea kitchen,” couch, and stove.
Hello Wood suggests using the cabin as a private workspace or as a community meeting room for a company.
The base model isn’t set up for year-round living, but with extra insulation, it could be adapted into a true tiny home.
Without much modification, it could work as a low-cost vacation home during the warmer months.
Other features are available at an additional cost for nearly endless customisation possibilities.
Hello Wood can add extra exterior cladding…
…kitchen furniture…
…landscaping options, and more.
