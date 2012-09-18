KA-BOOOOOM: Apple Hits $700

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Photo: Associated Press

After flirting with it during the trading day, Apple broke through and hit $700 in after-market trading this afternoon.The stock was driven by Apple announcing that it got 2 million pre-orders for the iPhone 5, the most pre-orders for an iPhone ever and double the previous record of 1 million for the iPhone 4S.



Later in the afternoon, Gene Munster said at the worst he thinks Apple sells 6 million iPhone 5s during its first weekend of sales. More likely, he’s anticipating 8 million sold, which would double last year’s opening weekend iPhone sales.

Here’s a screenshot of the milestone from Yahoo:

Photo: Screenshot

