Inside The Company That's Made Knives For The Marines Since World War II

Photo: KA-BAR

The company that makes the knives for the Army, Navy and Marine Corps has just released a video that gives an amazing look into how these blades are produced by hand on U.S. soil.Even as other knife manufacturers have moved operations overseas, KA-BAR cutlery remains in New York, just as they did when they made the combat knives for the Marine Corps during World War II.



Here’s a look at how the knives that arm the military are hand-crafted in the USA.

