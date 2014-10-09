K-Swiss Has A New Logo (Spoiler: The Stripes Now Point The Other Way)

Trainer brand K-Swiss is rolling out a new brand identity and logo that it says better reflects the company’s history as the “only” heritage US tennis brand, according to Design Week.

New logos usually mark a change of direction for a brand. The company says it is in a period of resurgence and needed a refresh to reflect that. And that change of direction is literal.

Here’s the old logo:

Here’s the new logo:

And here’s how the logo has evolved since the brand was founded in 1966:

Did you notice the subtle edit? That’s right, K-Swiss’ famous five stripes now point “up” the other way. Apparently they were pointing “down” before. K-Swiss says the switch up signifies “the brand’s momentum towards the future.”

K-Swiss has also moved the company name outside of the brand’s shield iconography. This change presumably means the brand is confident the logo is now recognised enough to stand on its own.

Among the other interesting design quirks is the introduction of a new official brand colour: “Brunner Blue”. This is named after K-Swiss’ co-founders Art and Ernie Brunner and is said to match the shade of blue found on America’s most famous tennis courts.

Meanwhile, the typeface uses the same font as that used by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration on interstate road signs. K-Swiss says this “evokes the spirit of the open road and the innovative drive used to craft each K-Swiss product.”

The new brand identity was devised by the company’s internal creative team and will now be introduced to all its packaging, displays and website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.