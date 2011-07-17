K-Rod Will Get to Close in Milwaukee, Beltran One Step Closer to San Francisco

On Thursday, while breaking down the Mets-Brewers trade for Francisco Rodriguez I opined as many others did over the next 24 hours that Scott Boras and K-Rod got played. Just two days later I’ll be the first in the media to be a standup guy and issue a mea culpa.



Friday after a swift unexpected blow to the midsection by Sandy Alderson during the MLB All-Star Game leaving K-Rod as a primarily a set-up man (a place he desperately did not want to be), Scott Boras and K-Rod got off the deck and fought back. Rodriguez’ contract would have had an automatic $17.5 million extension kick in if he were to finish 21 more games. That automatic extension is the primary reason the New York Mets traded him and the reason the Milwaukee Brewers were only going to let him close on occasion as the Mets had no intention of paying that money and neither did the Brewers.

Friday Boras renegotiated the contract with the Brewers making the option a mutual one, meaning both sides would have to agree for it to be exercised. While this means that K-Rod wasn’t going to get his $17.5 million, he wasn’t going to get it anyway and he now has a chance to close for a team that has the potential to win a World Series. Such a scenario, if it occurred, would certainly enhance Rodriguez’ value for a potential contract for next year, no matter what that team might be. K-Rod’s new deal essentially allows the Brewers to use Rodriguez as much as they see fit without worrying about how many games he finishes.

“Whether he finishes 20 games, 30 games, 40 games, it’s really no longer a factor,” Brewers assistant general manager Gord Ash said. “It’s one of those typical win-wins, hopefully.”

The Mets lost to the first place Philadelphia Phillies Friday night 7-2 moving them back to the .500 mark at 46-46, 12 games off the pace in the NL East and 8.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card race. With five teams in front of them, unless the Mets close out the last two weeks in July with a flurry and also close the gap in the Wild Card, you can be certain that the Mets will be sellers at the MLB Trading Deadline. Even if the Mets finish the month well above .500, if the teams ahead of them do well and they can meaningfully close the Wild Card gap, the Mets will still be sellers.

Bruce Bochy already as Beltran’s name written onto a lineup card playing right field and hitting clean-up for the San Francisco Giants, he’s just waiting to find out what date to put on the lineup card. That match between Beltran and the Giants is a perfect one for all sides. Beltran is a double’s machine, a perfect fit for the Giants anemic offence and San Francisco definitely has the prospects to give in return.

Around the Horn

Karstens’ Shutout Propels the Pirates into First Place

The Pittsburgh Pirates began Friday night in third place in the National League Central. With the Cardinals and Brewers losing, it only took Jeff Karstens 83 pitches to propel the Pirates into first place for the first time this late in the season since 1997.

Lewis’ Gem Gives Rangers Ninth Straight Win

Behind 8 2/3 scoreless innings from Colby Lewis, the Texas Rangers, with their third consecutive shutout, ran their winning streak to nine games with a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on Friday. On the flipside, the Seattle Mariners suffered their seventh straight loss on Friday, this time a 4-0 setback to the red-hot Rangers as their scoreless streak reached 26 innings.

Kemp, Rivera Power LA to Fifth Straight Win

National League MVP candidate Matt Kemp started his second half off with a bang as he homered and drove in four runs while Juan Rivera homered on the first pitch he saw as a Dodger on Friday night in a 6-4 win over the D-backs that extended the team’s win streak to a season-high five games.

BTW – Exactly what was former Governor Paterson doing here?

By Mike Cardano, Executive Director, TheXLog.com

You may email Mike @ [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MikeCardano. Listen to Mike Cardano on Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio with Scott Engel and the morning crew Tuesday mornings at 10am ET.

