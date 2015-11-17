This guy created an easy way to block all Kardashian content from your iPhone

Since Apple allowed “content blockers” on the iPhone in a recent update, most of the chatter has been about ad blocking. The debate has centered on whether blocking ads on websites that rely on them for revenue is, at its core, unethical.

But now an enterprising developer has reminded us all that ads aren’t the only annoying content on the web that could stand to be blocked.

Julio Castillo has created “K Blocker,” a content blocking extension that purges all Kardashian references from your iPhone. The extension blocks Kim, Kylie, Khloe, Kendall, Kourtney, and even Kanye (Kardashian by association).

While the benefit of blocking Kardashian content speaks for itself, Castillo also hilariously illuminates some of the fringe benefits. “Less Kardashian spam makes you battery last longer,” his website claims.

If you want to check out “K Blocker” for yourself, head over to the website or check out its page on Product Hunt.

