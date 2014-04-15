JWT Embraces Roots, Will Once Again Be Known As J. Walter Thompson [THE BRIEF]

JWT James Walter Thompson.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

After nine years, JWT will ditch its shortened name and return to the name its founder gave it when he created the agency: The J. Walter Thompson Company. The change will take place in December to coincide with the agency’s 150th anniversary as part of an effort to honour its roots and the contributions of Thompson, who is known as “the father of modern magazine advertising.”

At trial yesterday, Samsung chief marketing officer Todd Pendleton testified that it was his company’s innovative advertising strategies that have allowed it to gain ground on Apple, not copying Apple’s patents.

CP+B named former BBDO creative Ralph Watson to the chief creative officer post at its Boulder office.

AOL is rolling out a 24-hour curated video offering that will promote one piece of its video content library to consumers at any given time throughout the day.

A new case study from the online dating service HowAboutWe found that advertising on Twitter was effective. Mashable reports that leads coming from a Twitter promotion to give people $US50 off dating experiences book on the site were 20% more likely to convert to paying subscribers than other channels where the promotion was offered.

Yahoo hired Elle creative director Joe Zee to be the new editor in chief and executive creative officer of Yahoo Fashion.

Rokkan is expanding its new media offerings with three new hires. The agency has added former Estée Lauder global brand director Lindsay Williams as vice president of media and analytics, former R/GA New York strategy executive Sean Miller as senior vice president of strategy, and former MRY New York group director Joe Meanor as vice president of client partnership.

IPG’s ID Media is launching ID Health, a new agency specializing in pharmaceutical and health care advertising.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.