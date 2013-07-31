Major Ad Award Winner Sued For Copyright Infringement [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



JWT Puerto Rico has been served with a copyright lawsuit over an ad for Banco Popular that won many awards at last year’s Cannes Lions festival, including Puerto Rico’s first-ever Grand Prix. MediaPost reports that Cartagena Enterprises, a music publisher, is suing for using a song that was derivative of its salsa hit “I Do Nothing.” The company alleges JWT Puerto Rico violated its contract when it submitted the spot to awards. JWT, JWT USA, and Banco Popular were named in the suit as well.

Intuit is going to buy a Super Bowl for a small business.

Good news, soda makers. The New York state Supreme Court Appellate Division struck down Bloomberg’s big soda ban.

Smoothie King has a new logo.

Nick Brien, the former CEO of McCann, invested in a social commerce startup called Chirpify.

ESPN is picking its favourite SportsCenter commercials.

Twitter is launching promoted products in Peru and Ecuador.

Travel, Hamptons houses, concerts … the life of a media buyer comes with a lot of perks.

The New York Times looks at automated buying in advertising.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Delta Quoted Sir Mix-A-Lot’s ‘Baby Got Back’ On Twitter Today

Advertisers Are Sabotaging Competitors’ Brands To Get Them Banned From Reddit

Applebee’s Is Selling Its Own Brand Of ‘Industrial Strength’ Blow Up Dolls

Advertising Stocks Hit Brand New Highs In Anticipation Of More Mergers

Coca-Cola And Pepsi Are Still Silent About Their Ad Agencies’ Huge New Conflict Of Interest

Even The Onion Wrote About The Omnicom-Publicis Merger

These Are Worst Client Conflicts Created By The Biggest Ad Company Merger Ever

AD OF THE DAY: This Is The First Commercial For Carl’s Jr.’s Awesome Pop Tart Ice Cream Sandwich

One Of Facebook’s Key Marketing Partners Is In Bankruptcy After Laying Off Most Of Its 100-Person Staff

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.