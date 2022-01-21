Beauty fans are criticizing Juvia’s Place after the brand posted a makeup tutorial that featured an anti-Asian slur

The Juvia’s Place Instagram page (left) and Maggie Carrie in a promotional video for the brand (right). Juvia’s Place/Instagram

Beauty brand Juvia’s Place recently posted a makeup tutorial that featured influencer Maggie Carrie.

Carrie is heard in the video describing her eyeliner style with an anti-Asian slur.

The brand is now being criticized for posting the video, and has shared an apology via Instagram.

Beauty brand Juvia’s Place has apologized after posting a makeup tutorial that featured an influencer using an anti-Asian slur.

The video, which was deleted from the brand’s social-media pages earlier this week, featured Maggie Carrie — an influencer and TV star with more than 405,000 Instagram followers at the time of writing — doing her makeup. She was applying eyeliner when she used the slur to describe how she draws her wings.

Beauty fans have since reposted the video and tagged Juvia’s Place in their posts, criticizing the brand for publishing the video containing the slur. Representatives for Juvia’s Place and Carrie did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Juvia’s Place shared an apology note about the video to its Instagram story on Thursday.

“We understand a video posted on our page has a comment in it that is offensive,” the brand wrote. “Please know that we continue to be true to our mission of being a brand that represents all races, all people, and all cultures. The video has been removed. We sincerely apologize tribe.”

Juvia’s Place shared this apology to Instagram on Thursday. Juvia’s Place/Instagram

Carrie also appeared to post an apology to her Instagram story on Thursday, according to screenshots shared by Twitter users, though it’s since been deleted from her page.

“I sincerely apologize to anyone whom I may have offended in anyway,” she wrote, according to the screenshots. “Unknowingly, I used an insulting word to describe an attribute. My fault! I ain’t know. We learn something new everyday!”

Juvia’s Place has been accused of not building relationships with influencers of color in the past

In 2019, beauty fans questioned why popular Black influencers including Jackie Aina and Alissa Ashley hadn’t posted reviews of the brand’s first foundation launch.

Though they initially didn’t respond to the online chatter about their lack of reviews, they later spoke out against the brand when Juvia’s Place shared a video of controversial influencer Jeffree Star to promote the line.

Ashley posted a thread to Twitter in which she said the brand and its founder Chichi Eburu didn’t form relationships with Black influencers, and instead prioritized working with white creators like NikkieTutorials and Star.

Eburu eventually responded to the influencers, and particularly targeted Aina with accusations of shady business practices, according to a screenshot of an old tweet from Eburu that has since been deleted.

Aina has continued to boycott the brand and commented on the latest controversy in a tweet on Thursday, saying: “I eventually had to unfollow all the influencers who still actively and heavily promote them. I still absolutely cannot believe what they did to me, unprovoked…and worse, how many creators ignored it. but it’s cool.”

Representatives for Aina did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.