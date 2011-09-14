EUROPE'S NEWEST SOCCER PALACE: Juventus Stadium Opens With An Extravagant Ceremony In Turin

Italian powerhouse Juventus Football Club opened its new stadium in Turin last week.Juventus Stadium (as it’s named until it finds a sponsor), is Italy’s first modern soccer arena — with luxury boxes, a partial roof to protect fans from weather, and a pristine field.

It opened in a lavish, Olympic-style ceremony last Thursday before Juve played an exhibition with Notts County.

There were beautiful women, fake zebras, and (finally) some goals.

Juventus Stadium is located in the northern Italian city of Turin

Most Turin locals support the club Torino, but Juve has a global following

The stadium entrance

It sits on the site of the now-demolished Stadio delle Alpi

This is the old stadium before it was razed

The new stadium has some key differences. Juve reduced the seating capacity to 41,000 and brought fans closer to the field to liven up the atmosphere

After three years of construction, the stadium opened last week with an over-the-top ceremony

A model walked the ribbon-cutting ribbon onto the the field

She was accompanied by small children

After that, an Olympics opening ceremony broke out. There were zebras

And singing drummers

And little kids suspended in midair

A number of performers laid in the shape of the club's founding year

The ceremony also honored the victims of the Heysel disaster — a tragedy in which 39 Juve fans died after a section of a Belgian stadium collapsed in 1985

The lavish affair ended with a fireworks finale, and then it was time for soccer

Juve scored the first goal in the new stadium, but tied the match 1-1 to Notts County

