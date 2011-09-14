EUROPE'S NEWEST SOCCER PALACE: Juventus Stadium Opens With An Extravagant Ceremony In Turin

Photo: YouTube

Italian powerhouse Juventus Football Club opened its new stadium in Turin last week.Juventus Stadium (as it’s named until it finds a sponsor), is Italy’s first modern soccer arena — with luxury boxes, a partial roof to protect fans from weather, and a pristine field.



It opened in a lavish, Olympic-style ceremony last Thursday before Juve played an exhibition with Notts County.

There were beautiful women, fake zebras, and (finally) some goals.

