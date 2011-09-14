EUROPE'S NEWEST SOCCER PALACE: Juventus Stadium Opens With An Extravagant Ceremony In Turin

Photo: YouTube
Italian powerhouse Juventus Football Club opened its new stadium in Turin last week.Juventus Stadium (as it’s named until it finds a sponsor), is Italy’s first modern soccer arena — with luxury boxes, a partial roof to protect fans from weather, and a pristine field.
It opened in a lavish, Olympic-style ceremony last Thursday before Juve played an exhibition with Notts County.
There were beautiful women, fake zebras, and (finally) some goals.
The new stadium has some key differences. Juve reduced the seating capacity to 41,000 and brought fans closer to the field to liven up the atmosphere
The ceremony also honored the victims of the Heysel disaster — a tragedy in which 39 Juve fans died after a section of a Belgian stadium collapsed in 1985
