Juventus says Manchester United must pay record-breaking money if it wants Paul Pogba

Mike Hewitt / Getty Images Paul Pogba in action for France at Euro 2016.

Italian football giant Juventus has rejected an £85 million ($111 million) offer from Manchester United for striker Paul Pogba, insisting that United will have to break the transfer fee record if it wants to get its hands on the player, according to Sky Sports.

Man United made the initial offer in a meeting between the club’s vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, and Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

Though Man United’s £85 million figure matches the current transfer fee record, Juventus wants at least £100 million now that it has accepted that Pogba wants to leave the club.

This already proved too much for Real Madrid, a team Pogba expressed a preference over Man United for, and it seems only Man United is still in the running if it is willing to cough up the money.

Real Madrid currently holds the record for the two most expensive transfer fees ever, with Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo costing the club £85 million and £80 million respectively. This means if Man United takes the plunge on Pogba it would be the biggest transfer fee record by far.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri had publicly warned Pogba earlier in the week that he should “consider things very carefully” before moving to Manchester as it could mean stepping down from top level football and missing out on Champions League action.

But with Man United seemingly the only club willing to pay the kind of money Juventus demands it could now be Pogba’s only recourse if he truly wants to leave the Italian side.

Man United has been on a spending binge since new manager Jose Mourinho joined the team. It has already signed Villareal’s Eric Bailly for £30 million, as well as securing Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic for £220,000 a week. Borussia Dortmund’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan has also joined the club for an undisclosed sum that will not have been cheap.

If Mourinho wants to get Pogba in time for the beginning of the next season he does not have long — Man United first Premier League game is against Bournemouth on August 14.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.