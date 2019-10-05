A hedge fund has reportedly cut Juul's valuation by more than a third as vaping scrutiny heats up

Hedge fund Darsana Capital Partners has reportedly cut the valuation of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs by more than a third.

The firm now values Juul at $US24 billion, down from its peak valuation of $US38 billion, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Juul’s business has come under increased scrutiny in recent months as the reported number of vaping-related illnesses and deaths continues to rise.

The federal crackdown on vaping is taking a toll on the value of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs.

Hedge Fund Darsana Capital Partners recently wrote down its investment in Juul and cut the company’s valuation by more than a third, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The firm now values Juul at $US24 billion, down from the $US38 billion valuation the company reached following an investment from tobacco-giant Altria last year. Altria agreed to pay close to $US13 billion for a 35% stake in Juul in December 2018.

Darsana is among a group of hedge funds including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management that reaped huge gains from the rapid rise of Juul’s valuation after Altria’s investment.

Juul fuelled more than half of Darsana’s 11.9% return last year, the WSJ reported citing people familiar with the matter. Despite the writedown, Darsana is still up overall on its investment in Juul thanks to a $US150-a-share dividend paid out as part of the Altria deal, the report found.

The company has experienced a tumultuous few months as federal regulators have moved to crack down on e-cigarette products amid a rising number of vaping-related illnesses and deaths. Juul CEO Kevin Burnes also stepped down last week and the company announced it planned to suspend all advertising in the US.

The Trump administration is currently exploring a ban on flavored vaping products, which account for almost 80% of Juul’s US sales, according to the WSJ.

