Juul's CEO just stepped down and the e-cig company said it will stop all advertising in the US

Juul just announced in a statement on its website that the Kevin Burns, CEO of the e-cigarette company has stepped down from the role.

The company which is valued at around $US38 billion, said on its website that KC Crosthwaite would be taking over the role effective immediately.

The statement said: “In his new role, Crosthwaite and the entire JUUL Labs leadership team will continue a broad review of the company’s practices and policies to ensure alignment with its aim of responsible leadership within the industry.”

Juul also said, effective immediately, that it would be “suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the US.”

It also will be “refraining from lobbying the Administration on its draft guidance and committing to fully support and comply with the final policy when effective.”

