Justin.tv Signs Deal With Fox, Gets Serious About Copyright Problems

Live-streaming site Justin.tv is trying to put its long-standing copyright problems behind it today, announcing a deal with Fox and content filtering firm Vobile.



From an email from Justin.tv:

We’re working with Vobile to filter content on Justin.tv using their database of content. As of this week we’ve begun fingerprinting all saved clips on Justin.tv and scanning them against Vobile’s content database. Channels with clips that are found to be infringing have their clips removed and the channel is taken offline. We’ve just rolled out that process for archived clips. The next step of this project will come in November, when we’ll expand the fingerprinting system to all live video. It’s a big undertaking to scale this system up to cover all of our live video–Justin.tv users upload 24.3 hours of live video per minute.

This new filtering is part of a deal with signed with Fox to increase copyright protection for live video. We already offer a takedown tool that lets copyright owners login to a Justin.tv admin interface and kill channels in real time, and hundreds of content owners are using it today. Other companies handle this by forcing content owners to email or submit a takedown form, which is processed manually. When live content is in play, that method is useless because the event is usually over before a manual process can address it.

The email from Justin.tv announcing the news doesn’t say it, but feel free to conclude that by including Fox in this deal, Justin.tv walks away with something akin to a “Get out of a copyright suit free” card.

We’d also assume that Justin.tv hopes the copyright deal might lead to future syndication deals with Fox — though none were announced today.

We’re sad to see it — because we hate going to sports bars on Sundays to watch our home town Buccaneers — but Justin.tv has to keep up this kind of vigilance against rebroadcasting copyrighted content if it hopes to survive.

When anti-Piracy firm BayTSP announced on April 6 that a “global sports franchise and two of the largest pay-per-view event promoters in the world” had signed it on to crack down on piracy of its content, traffic to Justin.tv quickly tanked.

The live-streaming startup needs to figure out a way to get the content people love to watch on the site — sports and movies, mainly — on the site legally. And the only way Justin.tv can dream of doing that is to keep the content owners, like Fox, happy with deals like the one Justin.tv did today.

Here is Fox’s canned quote from Justin.tv’s announcement:

“Justin.tv has taken a leadership position among live streaming sites by entering into an agreement with Fox to work together on copyright protection for live streaming content. Justin.tv, with consultation from Fox, is implementing an innovative and industry-leading filtering solution designed to prevent copyrighted content from appearing on Justin.tv without authorization.”

