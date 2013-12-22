The IAC Has 'Parted Ways' With The PR Director Behind Controversial Tweet

IAC PR director Justine Sacco has “parted ways” with the company following a tweet from her personal Twitter account that went viral and left many outraged, according to a statement from the company.

Here’s the full announcement, via The Wrap:

“The offensive comment does not reflect the views and values of IAC. We take this issue very seriously, and we have parted ways with the employee in question. There is no excuse for the hateful statements that have been made and we condemn them unequivocally. We hope, however, that time and action, and the forgiving human spirit, will not result in the wholesale condemnation of an individual who we have otherwise known to be a decent person at core.”

From the wording of the tweet it is unclear if Sacco was fired or resigned voluntarily.

Sacco had been about to board a plane to South Africa when she sent the offending tweet, which went viral despite the fact she had less than 200 followers at the time it was sent.

