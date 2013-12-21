IAC Has Responded To Its PR Director's Cringeworthy Tweet

Justine Sacco, the head of PR for IAC, the parent company of Vimeo, Tinder, and OkCupid, tweeted something really cringeworthy a few hours ago:

Not good.

We first saw the tweet on Valleywag. IAC just reached out to Valleywag with an official statement:

This is an outrageous, offensive comment that does not reflect the views and values of IAC. Unfortunately, the employee in question is unreachable on an international flight, but this is a very serious matter and we are taking appropriate action.

