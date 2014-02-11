Ridiculously Photogenic Gold Medalist Cries During Her National Anthem

At age 19, Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe won the gold medal in women’s moguls at the Olympics on Saturday.

The win was particularly special because her sister Chloe won the silver, and her other sister Maxine finished 12th.

At the medal ceremony in the Olympic Park, she broke down crying during the Canadian national anthem.

A perfectly timed screencap from r/olympics sums up the emotion of the moment.

She couldn’t have taken a better photo if she tried. The hair, the single tear … amazing:

On the podium at the moguls course:

The ridiculously photogenic gold medalist:

With a smile on:

