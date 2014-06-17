An Economist Has Put Together The Best Explainer Of Inequality And Piketty That We Have Ever Seen

Everyone’s been talking about rising inequality in the U.S., spurred on by the massive popularity of French economist Thomas Piketty’s book “Capital in the 21st Century.”

As much attention as it’s received, it’s also come in for some criticism.

The core fact of income inequality doesn’t seem to be in doubt. Indeed, the FT, which found flaws in Piketty’s use of some data, never questioned this element specifically.

But Piketty’s assertions on wealth, and his conclusions about the nature of capitalism, continue to be called into question.

Now, Michigan professor and New York Times contributor Justin Wolfers has laid out the state of the rest of the Piketty debate in a wonderful presentation posted to the NBER.

With his permission, we republish it here.

