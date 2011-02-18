ATHLETE TOYS: The Detroit Tigers Rolled Into Spring Training In Some Sweet Cars

Kevin Baumer
victor martinez car

Photo: Detroit News

The Tigers’ biggest offseason move was to sign Victor Martinez to a four-year, $50 million deal.  With that kind of cash, this $245,000 Rolls Royce Ghost is a nice toy to have.This is the car he showed up to Spring Training with, and below you’ll see Justin Verlander’s Ferrari.

Verlander is in the second year of the five-year, $80 million extension he signed last winter.  Here’s his $220,000 Ferrari 458 Italia.

justin verlander car

Photo: Detroit News

