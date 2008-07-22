Justin.tv: More Users, Still (Almost) No Revenue

Justin.tv, one of the first lifecasters to raise money and a following, wants you to know it’s still around, and still growing. CEO Michael Seibel says the company just cracked 1 million registered users. That’s up from to 356,197 the last time we checked in February.



That really is a growth spurt, made more impressive by the fact that registered users are a small subset of overall site visits. You have to register to get your own channel or to comment on the site; otherwise, you’re free to watch as many live dorm-room Webcasts as you like. (448,000 unique visitors did so in June according to Quantcast; 5 million according to Justin.tv).

Unchanged from the last time we spoke to Seibel: Justin.tv still doesn’t have a semblance of a business model. It employs no sales people, sells no advertising, and has participated in no commerce whatsoever short of a few marketing deals that have come over the transom. Like the dozen or so other lifecasters such as uStream, Stickam, LiveVideo, BlogTV, Youcastr, System 11, Mogulus, etc, they’re busy building a user base, and hoping a business model reveals itself before YouTube introduces its version later this year and sucks all the oxygen out of the room.

Siebel told us in April about a secret “transaction system” in the works. Now he says the payment system will allow users to create their own HSN or QVC, but not pay-per-view lifecasts, as rival Stickam announced last week. He says he’s “interested” in pursuing advertising and also in doing deals with TV networks to distribute their feeds. Justin.tv’s users are already on board with that idea; several tried Webcasting Euro 2008 soccer matches before the illicit streams were discovered.

Justin.tv’s growth, per Justin.tv:

Justin.tv’s growth, per Compete:

