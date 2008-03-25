Justin.TV: Lots Of Users. But Revenue?

Do-it-yourself live video site Justin.TV is a year old, and it celebrates its birthday by boasting to TechCrunch. And it has some boast-worthy stats: 87 million page views and 24.9 million uniques over the past 12 months, for instance. UPDATE: As our readers point out, services like Compete show dramatically smaller audiences.



What CEO Michael Seibel doesn’t mention: Whether Justin.TV can make money by giving away bandwidth to thousands of “lifecasters” availing themselves of the service.

We have an idea, which we’ll flush out in a later post. But it looks like this business is even tougher to make work than conventional user-generated video. And that’s saying something.

Justin.TV’s first-year stats:

* 87,331,037 pageviews

* 24,954,403 unique visitors

* 57 years of archives

* 28,106 total channels

* 356,197 registered users

* 73,754 user created video clips

Peaks:

* 3.6 gigabits per second of video transmission

* 32,000 simultaneous viewers

