Dodgers star third baseman Justin Turner was pulled in the middle of Game 6 of the World Series after testing positive for COVID-19

Cooper Neill/MLB Photos/Getty Images Justin Turner.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19 during Game 6 of the World Series.

Turner was pulled from the game in the eighth inning without explanation.

During the Dodgers’ celebration of winning the World Series, it was reported that Turner had tested positive and was isolating.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays, it was revealed that Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner had been pulled from the game because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Turner was pulled in the eighth without explanation. In a bizarre twist, the Dodgers’ championship celebration â€” for which Turner wasn’t present â€” was interrupted by the Fox news desk reporting that Turner had tested positive.

"After the completion of the game tonight, we were informed by MLB that Justin Turner received a positive COVID test and that's why he was removed from the game." pic.twitter.com/EOxcMlNs5R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported after the game that Turner’s test on Monday was inconclusive. The tests from Tuesday did not reach the testing lab until Game 6, and when it came back positive, Turner was pulled.

According to Passan, the Dodgers will all get tested again upon returning to their hotel.

In the second inning tonight, the lab doing COVID tests informed MLB that Justin Turner’s test from yesterday came back inconclusive. The samples from today had just arrived and were run. It showed up positive. The league immediately called the Dodgers and said to pull Turner. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 28, 2020

When the Dodgers return to their hotel tonight, everybody will be given a rapid PCR test. On the field right now, as they celebrate, the Dodgers are wearing masks. Unclear as to whether they’ll stay in Dallas area before traveling back to Los Angeles. Situation fluid right now. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 28, 2020

Turner tweeted after the game that he was feeling well and not showing symptoms.

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

Of course, Turner had spent the game in the dugout with the rest of the Dodgers, who then all celebrated on the field together. Questions about MLB’s protocols are sure to come.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Justin Turner (third from left) in the Dodgers dugout during Game 6.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about Turner’s positive test after the game, MLB’s first positive test in six weeks.

“Obviously, we’re concerned when any of our players test positive,” Manfred said. “We learned during the game that Justin was positive. He immediately was isolated to prevent spread.”

