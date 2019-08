Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was invited to visit the White House, where he and President Trump held a joint press conference. A reporter asked Trudeau if he believed Trump’s travel ban was based on good merit. The ban was halted by the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th circuit.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.