An 11-year-old was devastated when no one came to his birthday party. Then Justin Trudeau, Zach Braff, and Ben Stiller made it the best day ever.

Getty When no one showed up to 11-year-old Kade Foster’s birthday party, the boy’s dad posted to Twitter asking people to wish his son well, and thousands of people showed up to turn an awful moment into a special day.

Kade Foster was looking forward to celebrating his 11th birthday, and was hurt when no one showed up to his party.

Kade’s father, Jason, turned to Twitter and asked that people wish his forlorn son well.

The tweet went viral and thousands of people, including players from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sent the boy sweet messages.

Kade Foster was excited to celebrate his 11th birthday. The Canadian kid had organised a hockey-themed party, replete with a Toronto Maple Leafs cake. That’s his favourite team, after all.

But as Saturday came and went, none of Kade’s guests showed up to the festivities. To help his devastated son cope, Jason Foster posted a photo of Kade on Twitter posing with his Maple Leafs T-shirt and cake, and asked people to wish Kade a happy birthday.

My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came. That hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish. @Marner93 @91Tavares @MapleLeafs #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kn0vP1l6z8 — Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) November 3, 2019

He tagged two Maple Leafs players, John Tavares and Mitch Marner, on the off chance that they may see his message.

Marner and Tavares got the message and responded. So did thousands of other people – including famous actors and politicians – as the tweet went viral over the weekend, and Kade’s name started trending across the US and Canada.

Tavares, captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, tweeted that the team is looking forward to celebrating with Kade. Mitch Marner, alternate captain of the team, told Kade that they have a “surprise” in store for their special fan.

The viral tweet even reached Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Reuters/Chris Wattie Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished Kade a happy birthday on Twitter.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished Kade a happy birthday. Morgan Reily, another Maple Leafs player, called Kade a “beast.” Chris Nilan, a former Canadian NHL player, encouraged Kade to “keep your head up.”

Actor Zach Braff joked about his lack of sports knowledge

Actor and director Zach Braff joked about his lack of hockey knowledge and wished Kade well.

The “Scrubs” star made a joke about not knowing anything about hockey and wished Kade well. Ben Stiller, another Hollywood A-lister, also joined in. He wished Kade a happy birthday and admitted to not playing hockey.

In the end, Foster’s tweet got more than 177,000 likes and over 25,000 retweets. Overwhelmed and bolstered by the response, Kade’s father followed up by thanking everyone who took time to wish his son a happy birthday. He said Kade is an “amazing son and he will never forget this day.”

We can’t comprehend what has happened today. Kade and the rest of us are just amazed. To EVERYONE who sent Kade a message – thank you from the bottom of our hearts. He is an amazing son and he will never forget this day. @MapleLeafs @Marner93 @91Tavares @NLGrowlers — Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) November 3, 2019

