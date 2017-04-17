7 books Justin Trudeau thinks everyone should read

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proves that even world leaders have time to read.

In a recent post on Quora, Trudeau answered the question “What are your five favourite books?“

“I am a massive reader, have been all my life,” he wrote. “I read anything, and everything, in huge quantities. These days most of what I read are scholarly policy works and briefing papers, so listing my favourite fiction is really tough.”

But he gave it a shot. Below are some of Trudeau’s favourite picks.

