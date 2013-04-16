Canada's New Liberal Party Leader Posted This Hilarious Gif Of Himself And His Wife Busting A Move

The Liberal Paty of Canada elected a charismatic young leader Sunday, handing Justin Trudeau, the son of Canada’s late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, a landslide victory in the April 14 party leadership election.



Trudeau, a 41-year-old former French teacher, is now tasked with returning Canada’s Liberal Party to relevance after seven years of rule by Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative Party.

While it’s not yet clear whether Trudeau is up to the job, he has already stirred up warm-and-fuzzy feelings by posting this adorable gif of himself and his wife Sophie doing a flailing crazy dance backstage before a speech last week:

TwitterThe Globe and Mail called it a “defining moment”.

Here’s the tweet:

Here’s Sophie and me getting our groove on to Martina Sorbara, just before the big speech. Let’s get out and #vote. twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/… — Justin Trudeau, MP (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.