Justin Timberlake's New Single Could Be One Of The Biggest Debuts Of All Time

After a seven-year music break, Justin Timberlake is back and better than ever.At 12 am Monday, Timberlake released his newest single “Suit & Tie” featuring a cameo by Jay-Z.



Billboard already predicted his newest hit earn as many as 400,000 downloads by January 20.

His last big hit, “SexyBack,” had 250,000 digital downloads back in September 2006.

While it’s not likely to break the current record – Taylor Swift holds that title with 623,000 paid downloads for the infectious “We are Never Ever Getting Back Together” – if the song manages to crack the 300,000 mark it will be one of seven songs to surpass that mark.

The track is currently the top seller on iTunes, and is expected make the top 10 of Billboard’s top 100, if not top the list. Timberlake has topped the chart three other times as a solo artist with “SexyBack,” “My Love,” featuring T.I., and “What Goes Around…Comes Around.”

In an open letter to his fans, Timberlake discussed his latest song saying, “The inspiration for this really came out of the blue and to be honest, I didn’t expect anything out of it. I just went into the studio and started playing around with some sounds and songs…What I came up with is something I couldn’t be more excited about!… hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

The single will be part of his new album, “The 20/20 Experience,” due out later this year.

