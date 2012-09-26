Justin Timberlake's Hip New Myspace Looks Awfully Familiar

A quick peek at the new Myspace looks awfully familiar.

Photo: Myspace screencap

It’s been more than a year since Chris and Tim Vanderhook bought the floundering Myspace for $35 million from Rupert Murdoch‘s News Corp (remember Murdoch paid $580 million for the site in ’05), and we’re finally getting a peek at the brothers’ investment.The duo and investor Justin Timberlake debuted the new site last night in Los Angeles delivering a sleek, much-needed makeover to what once was THE go-to social venue.



The design falls somewhere in between a marriage of Pinterest mixed with the new USA Today redesign.

Tour JT’s Myspace makeover >

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Vanderhooks and Timberlake said one of their main focuses with the Myspace makeover is artist integration.

However, with Twitter, Ricky Gervais‘ new app, Instagram (the list goes on and on), will big name celebs sign on?

Timberlake thinks so. He told THR he sees it as a chance to truly marry the world of music and social media.

“I see this … as bridging the gap,” says Timberlake. “It’s just bringing the connection that much closer while still making the artist feel comfortable that they can make their art, lock themselves in a room and torture themselves as they do, and still find a way to comfortably connect with their fan base.”

So, is it worth all of the hullabaloo?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.