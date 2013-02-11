Here's Justin Timberlake's First Commercial for Bud Light Platinum

Just two days after it was announced that Justin Timberlake would become the “creative director” for Bud Light Platinum, the brand aired this commercial on the Grammys tonight starring the singer performing “Suit & Tie.” The ad agency is Translation, whose CEO Steve Stoute has longstanding ties to the music business. AB InBev spends $32 million a year on Platinum.



