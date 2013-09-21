Justin Timberlake Has The Most Awkward Interview Ever With Brazilian TV Host

It seemed like Justin Timberlake was getting punked during a recent interview with Brazilian TV show host Sabrina Sato — except he wasn’t, it was just super awkward.

Throughout the interview in which Timberlake was promoting his new film “Runner Runner,” Sato gifted him a sculpture of her butt and asked the star a series of inappropriate questions that made him laugh.

Sato, who barely speaks English, tells Timberlake he dances “like a black American” and asks if he wants to learn to samba “like a black Brazilian” — to which he responds “Brazilian is just a Brazilian, right?”

Watch the lost in translation catastrophe below.

