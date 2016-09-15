Justin Timberlake says he's 'absolutely' down to work with Britney Spears

Kevin Winter/Getty Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in 2002.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears have had a turbulent past, but it now looks like the two pop stars are down to reunite on record.

Spears cited Timberlake last month when asked about her dream collaborators, and Timberlake recently responded in kind to E! Online at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“She did? Sure! Absolutely, absolutely,” Timberlake said, upon learning that Spears name-dropped him as a potential collaborator. “I have a 17-month-old, so I don’t get the headline news. I apologise for not being in the know.

“I’m accessible,” he added. “Give us a call!”

Timberlake has never appeared on the same song as Spears.

Previously, the former NSYNC star admitted that he wrote his 2002 hit single “Cry Me a River” after a heated argument with Spears, whom he was dating at the time.

Watch Timberlake’s interview with E! Online below:



