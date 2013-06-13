The Cover Art For Justin Timberlake's New Single Is Really Terrible

Like Kanye West (says of himself), actor/singer/designer Justin Timberlake has been known as a trendsetter in the music world.



But the cover art for his latest single “Tunnel Vision” is leaving fans scratching their heads.

The art in question features Timberlake’s face in the shape of a woman’s silhouette.

But in order to make his face fit the shape of the female body, his nose is turned into a breast. The result is that it looks like Timberlake has a strange growth on his nose.

Judge for yourself below:

“Tunnel Vision” is the third single off Timberlake’s comeback album “The 20/20 Experience,” following “Suit & Tie” and “Mirrors.”

