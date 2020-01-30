Jessica Simpson said Ryan Gosling made a bet with Justin Timberlake when they were 12 about who would kiss her first, and Justin texted Ryan immediately after he won

Frazer Harrison/Getty/Laura Farr/Getty ImagesGetty Jessica Simpson said Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling bet who would be the first to kiss her.

Jessica Simpson revealed she once shared a “nostalgic kiss” with Justin Timberlake years after their first encounter on “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

However, Simpson said Timberlake killed the mood after as he flipped out his phone and texted Ryan Gosling saying he won their bet.

“Apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old and so he texted Ryan and said he won the bet,” Simpson said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday.

Simpson also said she had a bit of a crush on Gosling during “The Mickey Mouse Club” as he was “so cool” and from Canada.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jessica Simpson said a “nostalgic kiss” with Justin Timberlake was ruined after he flipped out his phone and texted Ryan Gosling straight after saying: “I won the bet.”

Simpson, who met both Timberlake and Gosling during their stint on “The Mickey Mouse Club”, said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she eventually reconnected with the singer when they were adults.

“We were in the same circuit and I knew Justin Timberlake very well, after his divorce and he was out of a relationship, he was over at my house and we shared a nostalgic kiss,” Simpson told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday.

However, she added that Timberlake then killed the mood.

“And I thought, ‘oh this is interesting.’ And he took his phone out and started typing and I was like, ‘ok I hope that’s not like another girl, did I like, stick my tongue out too much?'” Simpson said.

Turns out Timberlake and Gosling had made a childhood pact over who would be the first to kiss her.

“But apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old and so he texted Ryan and said he won the bet,” Simpson said.

Disney Channel Ryan Gosling (left) and Justin Timberlake (right) during their ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ days.

“And I was like oh ok, we don’t kiss again, that’s done!” Simpson exclaimed.

Simpson, who recounts the story in more detail in her new tell-all autobiography “Open Book,” also told Kimmel she gave neither Timberlake or Gosling a heads up about their bet being published.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube Simpson said, ‘that’s done’ after Timberlake texted Gosling about the bet.

While the 39-year-old admitted she didn’t actually make the cut for “The Mickey Mouse Club,” she said that during the audition process, she had a bit of a crush on Gosling as he was Canadian.

“Ryan was the one when I was 12 I was like, ‘this guy is so cool and he’s from Canada,'” she said, “And I don’t even know where that’s on the map but I really think that was amazing and there’s something so cute about it.”

CTV Television Network Simpson also revealed she used to have a crush on Gosling.

Read more:

Jessica Simpson shared a photo from her backyard of light breaking through the clouds where Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed

Jessica Simpson quit drinking after she got too drunk to dress her kids for Halloween

Jessica Simpson said she was ‘floored and embarrassed’ after John Mayer called her ‘sexual napalm

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.