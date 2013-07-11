Justin Timberlake Teases New Song 'Take Back The Night'

Justin Timberlake teased a new track “Take Back the Night” off his second album due out this year.



The singer appeared in a video on his website debuting the track title and blocking out its release date.

Back in March, Timberlake dropped his first new album since 2006, “The 20/20 Experience.”

The Grammy Award winner will release the second half to the album in September.

Watch the announcement and preview the tune below:

