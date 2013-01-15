Jay-Z Appears On Justin Timberlake's First New Song In 7 Years

Justin Timberlake revealed his first new single since 2006’s FutureSex/LoveSounds. The song, called “Suit & Tie,” was unveiled Monday at midnight and it has a surprise appearance from Jay-Z.



The release was in conjunction with the announcement of Timberlake’s next album “The 20/20 Experience” out later this year.

Take a listen below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

