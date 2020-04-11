Justin Timberlake faces backlash after complaining '24-hour parenting is just not human' after self-isolating with his wife and son

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Justin Timberlake spoke about the challenges of ’24-hour parenting’ during a SiriusXM show on Wednesday.

Justin Timberlake is facing backlash after he complained about the struggles of “24-hour parenting” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” on Wednesday, the “SexyBack” singer said he and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, needed some space from their 5-year-old son, Silas.

“We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human,” Timberlake said, revealing that he thinks his son needs a break from them as well.

On Twitter, users weren’t happy with Timberlake’s gripe about parenting, considering that the singer and his wife are both extremely wealthy, and likely have outside help with their son most of the time.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” show on Wednesday, Timberlake told hosts that he and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, were having trouble quarantining with their 5-year-old son, Silas – even though the family had relocated to one of their homes in Montana, where it’s easier to stay socially distant.

“We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human,” Timberlake said, telling hosts that he felt Silas needed a break from him just as much as he needed a break from Silas.

But while Timberlake was seemingly joking with his comment about “24-hour parenting,” people on Twitter were quick to call out the singer for being “tone deaf” as his comments made his wealth and privilege even more apparent during the current pandemic.

you guys have one kid and millions of dollars i'm going to lose it pic.twitter.com/3qmkJdKbXu — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 9, 2020

Ummm every parent is a 24-hour parent. You don’t get to, like, clock out. — ParlerToddler (@Parler_Toddler) April 9, 2020

Loving these celebrities being tone deaf af. Justin Timberlake said “24-hour parenting is just not human” and my eyes have rolled into the back of my head — Taylor (@taylor_kalona) April 10, 2020

Justin Timberlake and other celebrities complaining about 24 hour parenting isn’t “normal.” ???? pic.twitter.com/ELdeGddHJx — Raquel (@raquel2e) April 10, 2020

Justin Timberlake says "24-hour parenting" is "just not human" after being quarantined at home with wife Jessica Biel and son. welcome to real parenthood? @jtimberlake https://t.co/B1vPlluIv7 — Lauryn (@Laurynnboo) April 9, 2020

Some parents even shared their own stories of quarantining during the pandemic, pointing out that both Timberlake and Biel are wealthy and likely have much more free time (and far more resources) to devote to their child than other, working parents do.

I’m parenting a toddler by myself, trying to simultaneously do that and work from home, and somehow expected to hold it together while my income was cut by 75%. I sincerely want them both punched in the face immediately. — Kelly Ryan (@KayArePea) April 9, 2020

I’m poor. A single dad (well, co-parenting separately) of two kids, both under six. I’m loving my time with them. I don’t have fancy shit. I have a tiny apartment. — reverend horton yeet (@miscellanymag) April 9, 2020

Hey @jtimberlake, cry me a fucking river about how you're stuck in a mansion and "24-hour parenting isn't human." While I'm working as a nurse, trying to spend time with my kids but hoping I don't contract this awful virus to spread to my family; you enjoy your life of leisure. — Cooper (@RunningUnicorns) April 10, 2020

And others called out Timberlake and Biel for fleeing to Montana, following a recent trend of wealthy people concerned about the coronavirus relocating to rural areas. This has been ill-advised as people who leave hot spots like New York or Los Angeles to isolate elsewhere could bring the virus with them, and introduce it to communities less equipped to handle a large outbreak.

oh my god "To be honest, we thought the best way to kind of do our part was—we have a place in Montana and so, we came up here" https://t.co/Ohy8PYN76o — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) April 10, 2020

Not a good look, @jtimberlake. Bringing possible exposure from an incredibly populated area to a rural area. And “24-hour parenting isn’t human?” May want to rethink this whole interview ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ https://t.co/61goaQ0yv1 — Jason Stidham (@jstidham1) April 10, 2020

Representatives for Timberlake didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

