Steve Martin, Chevy Chase & Martin Short Reunite For 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast members Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short — famous for playing “The Three Amigos” — had a surprise reunion during host Justin Timberlake’s opening monologue.



In the skit, the three inducted Timberlake into the “Five Timers Club,” reserved exclusively for people who have hosted the show at least five times.

When Timberlake entered the star-studded clubhouse, he found Paul Simon, Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, Martin Short, Alec Baldwin, Candace Bergen, and Tom Hanks.

Watch below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.