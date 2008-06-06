Justin Timberlake's Handlers Back Off From Overreaching Interview Contract

The Hollywood Reporter, Esq: “Justin Timberlake’s PR handlers have backed down from demanding that journalists who want to interview the singer/actor at the “Love Guru” junket sign a contract so outrageous that it’s gotten Internet hounds in a tizzy.



The plan, similar to one hatched for Tom Cruise a few years back, was for journalists to contractually guarantee that they would submit to Timberlake’s handlers any news material resulting from the interview for pre-approval, to destroy anything not approved, to not disclose anything personal about Timberlake. The reporters would be personally liable for any breach…

Timberlake’s PR people may get blamed for this dumb idea, but obviously some lawyer wrote it. Frankly, we’re surprised that any lawyer would sign on for this plan, but evidently, everyone has finally come to their senses.”

More on hollywoodreporter.com>

