Justin Timberlake Says Naked Photos On Mila Kunis's Phone Are Not Him

Naked cell phone photos are the new celebrity ad campaign.



Earlier this week naked photos of Scarlett Johansson (that she took of herself) hit the internet.

Then yesterday rumours began to fly that pictures from Mila Kunis‘ phone were also leaked by the same folks who hacked ScarJo’s phone just a few days ago.

The pictures reportedly depict Timberlake and Kunis reenacting a real life “friends with benefits.”

TMZ reports that the photos include one of Timberlake laying in bed and another of him with a pair of pink panties over his head.

There’s also a shot of a penis.

Timberlake swears it’s not his.

The FBI is investigating and supposedly closing in on the group of hackers who may have compromising photos of more than 50 celebrities.

