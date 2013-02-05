DirecTV Rep Says They Did NOT Pay Justin Timberlake $3M To Perform At Super Bowl Party

Justin Timberlake donated his Super Bowl paycheck to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Despite reports claiming DirecTV paid Justin Timberlake a whopping $3 million to perform an hour-long set at their Super Bowl party in New Orleans this weekend, a rep for DirecTV tells Business Insider “The figure reported by Page Six is wrong … It is true that the performance benefitted Shriner’s Hospitals, but that is it.”Apparently the amount Timberlake was paid is far less than $3 million, but he did donate the entire amount to Shriners Hospital for Children.



Timberlake’s performance in question was his first official concert in five years and included a 10-piece back up band, as well as surprise on-stage appearances by Jay-Z and Timbaland.

Timberlake ended the evening with his hit “SexyBack” — and by donating his entire paycheck to Shriners Hospital for Children, confirms a DirecTV rep.

