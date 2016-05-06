Justin Timberlake just made his comeback with a celebrity-packed new music video

It’s hard to be a music superstar these days without a splashy release strategy, and Justin Timberlake doesn’t disappoint.

Timberlake released his first new single since his last album “The 20/20 Experience” in 2013 on Friday.

The electro-soul track is called “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and dripping with ’80s style. It also comes with a music video featuring a diverse group of people dancing along to the song, including a few famous: James Corden, Gwen Stefani, and Anna Kendrick.

The electropop song was produced by music mastermind Max Martin, who’s worked with Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd, among many, many others.

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” will be included on the soundtrack for the DreamWorks movie “Trolls,” but it’s no doubt an indication that JT is ready to make bigger moves in music again.

In any event, a lot of people will be feeling “Can’t Stop the Feeling” this weekend, so get ready for it.

Watch the video below:

