A $20 Million Concert Deal Forced Justin Timberlake To Return To Music

Justin Timberlake’s return to music is in part due to a $20 million touring commitment with Live Nation made in 2009.

announced in January he would return to music this year, fans were undoubtedly excited. “The 20/20 Experience” would be the singer’s first album out since 2006’s “FutureSex/LoveSounds.”

Then, word followed of a Timberlake tour paired with Jay-Z this summer. Could it get any better?

Yes.

Timberlake then announced he’ll have a followup CD, the other half of “The 20/20 Experience” out this fall.

At first glance, a return made sense.

Last year, Timberlake helped revamp the former social networking King, MySpace with a sleek, hip new design to appeal to artists and musicians.

However, it seems Timberlake’s comeback may not be solely because of his love for music.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justin Timberlake’s abrupt fast and heavy return to music, and, later this year, to the stage will be because of a touring commitment to Live Nation made in 2009 with the singer.

The partnership with Timberlake involved the singer receiving $20 million — $5 million free — in return for a deal to perform for Live Nation.

THR reports one source revealed, “There is a due date by which you have to start touring — at some point, [Live Nation] has to call in the loan.”

Admittedly, it was a surprise that so soon after announcing his return to music, Timberlake dropped an album “The 20/20 Experience” three months later.

For one thing, Timberlake’s been a busy man focusing on an acting career.

He put out three movies in 2011 (“Bad Teacher,” “Friends with Benefits,” and “In Time”) and had “Trouble with the Curve” with Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams out last year.

Before his return, Timberlake also gave a lot of conflicting quotes regarding his absence from the music world.

March 2011 he told Entertainment Weekly he thought he may return to music:

“But to make an album, you have to find a group of songs that speak to something that might not be on the radio currently and make sense for you personally. It’s right around the corner, I think.”

Then in May, he told Playboy music wasn’t his focus at all, and that it may never be time for another album. However, he said he’s always writing and thinking of ideas for songs:

“I don’t have a single song ready to go,” said Timberlake. “People keep asking me when a new song or album is coming out, and I don’t know what to say. Music is not my focus right now. It may be someday. It could happen next month or next year but right now it’s not where it’s at for me.”

But, then in June 2011 he told Vanity Fair to not bet on another album, but hinted a tour may not be out of the question:

“I wouldn’t say I’m not going to put out another [album]. I would say that would be a bad bet, if you were betting,” said Timberlake. “But I could see myself only doing one more big tour.”

It seems like Timberlake knew all along he would come back to music eventually and Live Nation was just cashing in its $20 million deposit.

Justin Timberlake’s ‘The 20/20 Experience’ went on to sell more than 900,000 copies in its debut week.

“The 20/20 Experience” went on to sell 968,000 copies in its premiere week according to Nielsen Soundscan, and, though it didn’t disappoint, the album didn’t stand out among the critics either.

Some reviews of JT’s album:

Some weren’t impressed by the lengthy tracks, with ABC referring to his music as secondhand:

“He’s not any more talented than your average, well-coached teen-pop star. You’d be hard-pressed to find a pop album that takes itself more seriously than “The 20/20 Experience.” Most tracks are overextended to last seven or eight minutes.”

EW also found the songs offering too much:

“The songs are a little too slow, too long, too lacking in the flashy tap-dance energy that made him a giant solo success when he was 23. Maybe he wants to be the young Frank Sinatra. But for now, he’ll have to settle for being a slightly older JT.”

The Rolling Stone noted the lack of catchy beats of previous Timberlake songs:

“The 20/20 Experience may test the patience of fans expecting immediate gratification. There are no songs as instantly infectious as “Like I Love You” or “SexyBack,” nothing that cuts as deep as “Cry Me a ­River” or “My Love.” But eventually the music sinks its teeth in, even on the wooziest songs.”

The L.A. Times was more generous with its review:

“‘The 20/20 Experience’ feels like an attempt to reclaim Timberlake’s space in a deeply altered landscape; it makes a play for timelessness at a moment of unabashed ephemerality.”

Was the album rushed? Perhaps.

And that may be why we’ll be hearing another one out later this year. That, and, because of Live Nation.

